Carter Theology

One week ago, former President Jimmy Carter was leading a Sunday School class at his home church, Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Georgia-- his hometown. He was joined there by Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his "husband". The former first couple joined this pair for a meal afterward. It was reported that Carter permitted Buttigieg to read the Bible to his students.

Today, Carter fell and broke his hip. It was reported that the nonagenarian was about to go hunting.

I cannot be sure whether Carter's actions one week ago were in any way related to his unfortunate accident today.

But the Bible predicted that we would have false teachers. Today, we have many of these within various "Christian" denominations; and certainly within contemporary Judaism also.

It should be noted that Carter is not like the many Godless socialists within the Democratic coalition. He is a Christian; and has led in many ways an exemplary life since he was beaten by Ronald Reagan in 1980. He is biblically literate.

But this means he has a higher level of responsibility.

I believe it is possible that God might judge more severely those who know the truth, and who teach otherwise, than those who never knew the truth. Remember that God's law, after all, is written on our hearts. Affirming homosexual unions, and pretending they are not sinful, is quite problematic from a scriptural perspective-- indeed, from a Christian perspective.

Leading people astray is serious business.