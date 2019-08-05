A Tale of Two Counties: Rockingham and Guilford

A couple of years ago, we had reported here about a program to require "equity training" of employees within the Rockingham County Schools system. This is an institutionalized racial identity politics program-- yet another form of diversity training that presumes white people will treat people unequally; and that rubs their collective noses in it. It is the type of program that makes many Americans in the workplace quite angry; and is typical of the type of cultural dynamics that led directly to the emergence of the Alt Right.

The program was funded and/or instigated by one or two foundations and their progressive leaders.

However, lightning has struck. Conservatives took over the Rockingham County school board. And this morning, it was reported that the school board has stopped the equity training program. In its tracks.

This was an incredibly bold stroke by the school board that defies the demands and expectations of the regional media/left complex. This type of thing never happens. It was courageous leadership on that board that got rid of a highly inappropriate program.

The Rockingham County School Board also recently made another bold decision. It had previously contracted with the same school attorney used by the Guilford County Schools system. But the conservatives on the board were justifiably suspicious of her advice. They elected not to renew her contract; and decided instead to contract for the services of a new school system attorney.

Then we have Guilford County.

Yesterday evening, our county commissioners met with the Greensboro City Council over Skip Alston's Cure Violence proposal. This Republican-controlled body thus far has lacked the courage to say "no" to this political demand made by Alston. The program itself is unproven; the murder problem is not primarily in the unincorporated areas of Guilford County where they have responsibilities for crime control; and the proposal is nestled in corruption because of the involvement of a Greensboro City Council member.

If the Republican majority allows a vote, it might pass. One Republican voting in support is all that would be required. The critical decision might therefore be to refrain from allowing a vote. Unfortunately, however, Republican chairman Alan Branson seems disposed to voting on the proposal.

It seems this demand by Skip Alston has been percolating for a couple of months or longer. The Republican majority and its leadership need to quit wringing their collective hands, and put these discussions to a halt. They must summon the backbone to say "no".

They need to take some cues from the Rockingham County school board, and exhibit courageous leadership.