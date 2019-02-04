NC GOP Indictments a Consequence of Being Unprincipled

The news today was jarring. Whereas yesterday GOP state chairman Robin Hayes was announcing he was not running for re-election this year because of health issues, today it was announced his indictment by the feds.

An indictment does not prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. But this is a stunning fall.

Some of us recall how another Tea Party-aligned state chairman, Hasan Harnett, was deposed from his position by the state GOP establishment in part because of his alleged inability to raise funds. It is an open question as to whether this indictment provides a window to learn about the manner in which Robin Hayes raised funds.

Harnett was likely removed from his position because he was a more principled conservative than the characteristic establishment functionaries; and because they did not want Tea Party types taking over the state party.

This indictment, however, is illustrative of the current state of the North Carolina GOP. We have seen the performance of our two Republican U.S. Senators. We have seen the performance of the GOP-led North Carolina House, and the unfortunate direction even in the North Carolina Senate. We witnessed the leadership of our most recent GOP governor.

When a party and its elected officials become unprincipled, then the primary interest becomes paying off one's donors; and perpetuating one's hold on power for the sake of holding power. The focus is not to advance a bona fide conservative agenda. This is what we have seen all too often.

One suspects that Robin Hayes might be the tip of an iceberg.

The GOP's control of the General Assembly is at risk. The media will not let this go; and in fact they will magnify it whenever possible. Perhaps Trump will somehow save them during 2020.

Political fundraising is very difficult; and the temptation to satisfy mega-donors must be intense. There can be a fine line between contributions given because of a candidate's proclivities; versus contributions given in exchange for some type of unmerited, favorable treatment.

I sympathize with conservatives who are staunch Republicans. What afflicts them? It is not merely Lucy's repeated pulling of the football from beyond the reach of Charlie Brown's extended foot. The tendency to stick with such a corrupted organization suggests that many believe no other option exists.

But that is simply untrue.