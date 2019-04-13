NC-03 GOP Congressional Primary

The field in the GOP primary for the 3rd Congressional District is ridiculously large. Seventeen candidates are running.

This is a bit reminiscent of the primary for the seat that Ted Budd now fills in the Triad. Budd faced a very large number of opponents during the primary. That worked out fairly well for conservative voters because Budd received heavy backing from one or more national conservative organizations; and was able to prevail. He has turned out to be as good as the GOP will produce.

It is unclear that same dynamic is taking place in the 3rd district. At least a few conservatives are running; although it is unclear from a distance whether any of them have a sufficient political base and/or funding to prevail.

It is arguable that one GOP candidate-- Dr. Greg Murphy, who serves in the General Assembly-- is an incremental socialist. He has recently proposed a socialist program that promises the equivalent of expanding Medicaid in the state of North Carolina. He also notably attempted to shoot down State Treasurer Dale Folwell's program for the State Health Plan. Murphy is apparently well-funded for this primary; and enjoys name recognition as an incumbent elected official. In addition, he has a certain degree of standing as a specialty physician who has practiced in the region for a number of years. His candidacy therefore must be taken seriously, but he is precisely the wrong man for the job.

Michelle Nix is the woman who initially identified herself with the Tea Parties before hitching her fortunes with the GOP establishment. I will leave it to the reader to decide whether she can be trusted.

Dr. Joan Perry recently flip-flopped on a defining issue.

A couple of sources provide information about the candidates. The Beaufort Observer has an excellent, particularly helpful article that describes the candidates' previous actions and positions on certain important issues. In addition, the North Carolina Family Policy Council has a Voter Guide that compiles the results of a questionnaire that was circulated to the candidates.

In the GOP field, I have particular interest in the candidacy of Rep. Michael Speciale who appears to be a reasonably solid conservative. Jeff Moore and Francis DeLuca offer interesting candidacies; although it is unclear whether they will have a sufficient base of support and/or sufficient funding to enable them to prevail.

Early voting has apparently already begun. This will likely be a low-turnout primary; and it is important that conservatives in the district do their homework about the candidates and choose someone upon whom they can rely. Of course, it is highly unlikely that the GOP will produce a solid, reliable constitutional conservative because the party is not oriented in this direction.

It should be noted that the Constitution Party will have a candidate in the general election. His name is Greg Holt. I have had the opportunity to meet him. He is a local businessman; and appears to be a good man. In the event the Republicans nominate one of their typical establishment, moderate-to-progressive flunkies, perhaps conservatives from that region will turn to Holt's candidacy.