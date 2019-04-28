MSM "Fact Check" Features Not To Be Trusted

The corrupt media/left complex commonly runs stories and develops common talking points on certain issues. This often happens in unison, in almost a coordinated manner. A mindset is disseminated; and the objective is often to overpower the conservative perspective on certain issues.

The use of the "Fact Check" feature is a great example. Many mainstream media organizations have developed a "fact check" feature or capability, usually to counter certain conservative claims. While they present the facade of objectivity, these features cleverly incorporate political bias; and should be ignored for the most part.

A great example is Governor Roy Cooper's veto of the infant-born-alive legislation passed by the North Carolina General Assembly. I had posted about this item nearly a week ago.

Abortionists occasionally fail when attempting to murder unborn children; and the baby is mercifully born alive. One key controversy surrounding this legislation is whether state law currently punishes abortionists who do not affirmatively provide state-of-the-art care for infants born alive under such circumstances.

McClatchy came out with one of these stupid, manipulative "fact check" pieces. Check out this language:

Legal experts say there are multiple laws, state and federal, that cover infants regardless of their birth circumstances.

"There is no lack of statutory or constitutional law that would protect babies through a live birth or a failed abortion," said Neil Siegel, an attorney and professor at Duke Law School.

Ah, but note that the authors of the piece fail to cite a single state law that affirmatively requires the abortionist to provide state-of-the-art care for the infant. It was a lengthy piece, but they refused to provide a single citation that backed up this argument they were making. It would be interesting, by the way, to know more about Professor Siegel's background, and his personal position on abortion.

Senator Joyce Krawiec, to her credit, disseminated a piece that explains more about this topic. I will excerpt:

Existing law covers...

Involuntary manslaughter, which is killing another human being by a culpably negligent act or omission (G.S. 14-18) -- more on this one later.

... The involuntary manslaughter statute does not clearly apply to caring for an infant after a botched abortion. That is because a healthcare provider has no legal duty to provide care to the infant, which would make prosecution under the involuntary manslaughter statute very difficult....

What the new law would cover:

Updating the criminal code to create a duty to care for an infant after a botched abortion (this duty does not currently exist in law);

Creating a felony for health care providers who violate the duty to care for an infant after a botched abortion.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analysis Division exists to weigh in on just these types of questions. Regarding the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, the nonpartisan Legislative Analysis Division wrote: "The deliberate killing of infants, including those who have survived an attempted abortion, is a criminal offense. There are currently no laws requiring an affirmative duty of care to preserve the life of infants who survive attempted abortions."

In a nutshell, the McClatchy "fact check" piece artfully danced around the central issue this bill raises, and refused to provide any documentation for its argument. Krawiec provided specifics as to the defects in current law, and why it does not adequately deal with this situation.

I am not writing this post to provide cover for the Republicans. This bill only addresses a tiny sliver of the overall abortion problem. We should have made much more progress on the abortion issue by this time; but it simply has not been a Republican priority. The world has seen 3D and 4D ultrasounds for nearly two decades. Yet there has been no political determination to prevail on this issue; and efforts to improve the judiciary have been lackluster.

But it still would not be inaccurate to say that the Republicans are dealing with an extremely dishonest, entirely corrupted mainstream media.