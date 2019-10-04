McCrory's "Consolidation" and the Effect on Health Care Costs

Former establishment GOP Governor Pat McCrory often spoke about how we very much needed more consolidation in the health care industry. This means a smaller number of entities would be competing with each other; and these entities would necessarily be larger than what we had seen in the past. We were to believe this would somehow make things better.

Of course, this defied common sense. Less competition and less choice do not equate with quality and lower costs.

But now there is research to suggest McCrory was dead wrong.

Marilyn Singleton, MD, JD:

Take the large health systems’ claim that hospital consolidation and buying up physician practices would benefit consumers with cheaper prices from coordinated services and other unspecified savings. A major study of California hospital mergers found just the opposite. The analysis showed that the price of an average hospital admission went up as much as 54 percent. When the large hospital systems bought doctors’ groups, the prices rose even more. There was as much as a 70 percent increase in prices of medical services in geographic areas with minimal competition. This finding seems obvious to any of us who has the choice of shopping at Walmart or Target or Costco.

Nearly all of the health care reforms introduced over the 15 years by both major parties have been driven by large corporate donors-- insurers, hospital systems, drug companies and Big Data. The health care consumer, the taxpayer and governmental deficits have all taken a major hit.

This is political malpractice of the highest order.