Living in the Age of Orwell: When "Dixie" is Impermissible

The same progressive/socialist dimwits in Winston-Salem who previously arranged the removal of a Confederate monument are now forcing a name change for the regional agricultural fair held each fall-- the Dixie Classic Fair.

Some people might understand the term "Dixie" to refer to the old Confederacy. But for most people today, it merely is used to label the southern United States with a widely recognizable term.

We are living in an age when George Orwell's prophecies are coming to fruition. The political agents in control of our cities are attempting to erase history, and create a new identity that homogenizes our common spaces to a cultural Marxist ideal-- i..e., banality via the forced elevation of diversity and multiculturalism.

My understanding is that the Dixie Classic Fair is one of the top agricultural fairs in the state. For many decades, it has been a source of pride and fun for the people of all the towns and rural counties that surround Winston-Salem. Children doubtless look forward to it every year; and many folks appreciate how the fair honors their rural traditions which are inextricably linked to their common history and heritage.

This political whitewash to achieve the goals of political correctness is absolutely shameful. The men and women who lead Winston-Salem, just like their counterparts in Greensboro, simply possess no honor or integrity. This change reflects an ongoing trend whereby our cities repeatedly expose themselves as utter cesspools politically, devoid of common sense.

Winston-Salem leaders are giving people the opportunity to suggest a new name, but they have taken the old name off the table. The decision has already been made, out of public view. There has been no vote; and the city council is clearly tyrannical.

There is reason to believe that public sentiment is quite opposed to the change. But that apparently does not matter to the urban twits who run our local governments. The general public should respond by refusing to patronize the fair.