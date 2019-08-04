Greensboro/ Guilford Identity Politics Update

The last several weeks are no exception to the usual flow of history in these parts. We witnessed several blatant examples of the local left using identity politics to achieve their ends.

Here are some specifics:

An angry disorderly crowd descended on a Greensboro City Council meeting to demand the scalp of the police chief in the wake of the Marcus Smith incident. Notwithstanding the fact that there was clearly no intent to harm Mr. Smith-- and, in fact, that the police were actually trying to help him, the left must still go for the jugular. Now, several council members are urging a special investigation of the incident outside of the usual pattern. Once again, the objective is to depose the all-too-white police chief. The "Cure Violence" proposal pushed by Skip Alston is receiving attention from Guilford County authorities. This is a program to throw money at Yvonne Johnson's non-profit to create an affectation of preventing crime and saving lives. The county is giving this consideration even though the problem of black-on-black violence in our area is mostly a city of Greensboro problem. Board of County Commissioners chairman Alan Branson correctly called out the democratic socialist black commissioners for slamming prospective employers with racial demands. Quotas and set-asides are morally wrong and immoral, and ought to be resisted. But the black commissioners did not appreciate his critical discussion of their tendency to impose identity politics. They gave Branson a tongue-lashing at the very next meeting. It was almost as if their mother's milk-- their very sustenance-- was being taken away. Branson regrettably apologized to them during the public meeting after they targeted him even though the public square in Greensboro is absolutely sullied with these types of demands.

I differ from Branson in one key respect. He attempted to make the case that corporations would find such racial demands undesirable. Ordinarily, I would have agreed in the past. However, after watching the response of the corrupted corporate community to HB2 in North Carolina, it is obvious that a sharp left turn has been taken. Perhaps they would enjoy being told that ten percent of those they hire must be from a certain group, and five percent from another group.