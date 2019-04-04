Good News on State Health Plan?

The awful GOP majority in the North Carolina House passed its effective repeal of State Treasurer Dale Folwell's changes to the State Health Plan earlier this week. This was a massive poke in the eye of the taxpayer. The recorded vote is found here. The House GOP leadership forced a vote even though more democratic socialists than Republicans actually voted for the bill.

But there is still hope for Folwell's plan. Dan Way writes at Carolina Journal:

(T)he Senate appears less eager to interfere with the operations of the State Health Plan, says the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.

“Senator Berger thinks that the hospital industry and the treasurer should continue their negotiations, and he would be hesitant to involve the legislature in micromanaging a plan that we authorized the treasurer to manage just a few years ago,” spokesman Pat Ryan said.

It would be outstanding if Phil Berger refuses to allow this bill to advance in the Senate. Sticking it in the Rules Committee to die would be an excellent outcome. Recognition is due when Senate Republicans demonstrate more conservative integrity than their counterparts in the House. Let's hope it happens this time.