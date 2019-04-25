Four Guilford Legislators Sponsor Physician Assisted Suicide Bill

The North Carolina Family Policy Council reports today about a bill filed in the North Carolina House that would allow citizens to request and receive from physicians a prescription that will intentionally kill them.

Pro-life citizens oppose assisted suicide and euthanasia because it is contrary to God's will as expressed in scripture. Actively taking human life is wrong even when it might seem to be the expedient thing to do. The fifth commandment remains applicable today.

Christians might want to take note of the fact that Jesus Christ was presented repeatedly with the sick and the lame. His response was not to kill them.

It turns out that four Guilford-area legislators sponsored this bill. These include Pricey Harrison, Jon Hardister, Cecil Brockman and John Faircloth.

It is understandable that Harrison and Brockman would sponsor this bill. Harrison is militantly pro-abortion and anti-life. Brockman is a member of the LGBT community.

But Hardister and Faircloth are both Republicans-- and Republicans are supposed to be pro-life. Right?

Never mind the drastic transformation of the role of the physician. Previously his purpose was to save lives, help people manage their medical problems, prevent disability and restore health. But under this new framework, his role would be to help people kill themselves-- a drastic violation of the ethics of the discipline, and an offense against morality.

It turns out that all four legislators discussed above are manifestations of our dark, postmodern, post-Christian age in which huge numbers of babies are killed for convenience; perversions are celebrated and elevated; people of genuine faith are persecuted; physicians are encouraged to act as executioners of the sick and the lame; and relativism prevails.

We are living in a dark age; and these four legislators are a reminder of that fact.