School Bonds in Raleigh and Greensboro

A vote in the North Carolina House earlier this week resulted in the passage of a massive $3 billion school bond passage. This is a dramatic change, because it has not traditionally been a responsibility in North Carolina for state taxes to pay for local school construction.

This change was prompted under the leadership of moderate/progressive Republican House Speaker Tim Moore. John Faircloth and Jon Hardister voted in favor. In fact, since Hardister is Moore's whip, he might have been whipping up votes for this bill. It passed overwhelmingly. All of Guilford County's democratic socialists in the House voted in favor also.

The premise that North Carolina Republicans support fiscal conservatism is being challenged regularly.

Interestingly, two candidates in the 3rd Congressional District Republican primary had the opportunity to vote on this measure. Moderate GOP House member, Dr. Greg Murphy, voted in favor; whereas conservative Michael Speciale voted against. Certain votes represent a litmus test.

Here in Guilford County, the premise that a $1.5 billion school bond might be advanced still threatens local taxpayers.

GOP Commissioner Hank Henning stated the following, as reported in the Rhino:

Henning said the commissioners aren’t just going to hand the schools a billion dollars or more without a rock solid plan the Board of Commissioners can buy into.

It would be even better to say that the commissioners are not going to hand the schools a billion dollars or more-- with or without a rock solid plan. It would be better to say that we are not going to borrow money and pay interest expense. Instead the commissioners need to rank and prioritize projects based on need; and fund them, one by one, on a pay-as-you-go basis.

The common links between the state and local projects noted above are an education establishment that fans the flames for bond packages; real estate/construction interests that lobby legislators and profit from them; and politicians who buy votes by spending taxpayers' money.

The one bright light in the Rhino article was the prospect that the Simkins PAC contingent on the county commissioners' board might try to block any bond package because they are perpetually aggrieved over the lack of racial quotas for county-funded construction packages. Would it not be ironic if this crowd came to the rescue this time, and killed the prospects for a new bond package?