Raleigh Dems Protest Ineffectual GOP Appointments to UNC Board of Governors

A new drama materialized in Raleigh over the last week. The Republican leadership in the General Assembly advanced a set of individuals to sit on the UNC Board of Governors.

The media/left complex is making a huge fuss over the Board of Governors since it is not controlled by the democratic socialists. They fuss over the Board of Governors' actions and also over new nominations.

But this is quite interesting because, as the Silent Sam spectacle amply demonstrated, the Republican-controlled Board of Governors has been mostly supine and ineffectual. There has been no appreciable progress restoring a conservative educational philosophy; or challenging the left wing operatives that control the campuses, and that populate the faculty lounges. There is a reason that our public universities are instruments for advancing a left-wing cultural and political agenda.

In fact, the Board of Governors has been an absolute joke.

Moreover, as you peruse the list of new nominations to the Board, it seems clear that there is still no commitment to nominate individuals focused on birthing a conservative renaissance in the UNC system. I hope I am wrong about that; but after nearly a decade with the GOP in control of the state legislature, there has been no discernible progress.

In fact, it is arguable that conditions within the campuses have actually worsened on the Republicans' watch.

As the democratic socialists fight over nominations, they lose sight of the fact that their Republican opposition is ultimately toothless. But in fact, the Democrats' willingness to fight is part of their formula for success.

When one side is willing to fight, and the other is not, then the outcome is preordained.