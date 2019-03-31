Now, Let's Do the Russia Reset

Srdja Trifkovic, Chronicles:

Now that the Russian Collusion Myth has been revealed to be a mendacious conspiracy by the Deep State, the Democratic Party and the media, President Donald Trump needs to move on with his election promise to improve relations with Moscow. That is a geopolitical and civilizational necessity.

It is essential to note that the same neolib-neocon conspiratorial cabal which manufactured the Collusion out of whole cloth also contains America’s morbidly Russophobic heart of darkness...

The list is long and predictable in its chief contours: All of these people want Trump dead and they also want Russia eradicated from the map, or carved up...

These people’s motives for hating Trump and hating Russia are rooted in rather similar forms of malevolent ideological obsessions. They hate all American deplorables inhabiting the flyover country because they are rather similar to most Russians: white, Christian, non-postmodernized, free from self-hate and morbid introspection, not ashamed of their ancestors, unwilling to surrender their country to alien multitudes, unobsessed by transgender bathrooms, microaggressions, and other “issues” indicative of a society’s moral and intellectual decrepitude.

In order for the real reset in relations with Russia to be possible—and this is, let me repeat, an urgent geopolitical and civilizational necessity—these people need to be fought mercilessly, now that they are down...

People spewing raw hate and fear-mongering—both on the character and motives of the President of the United States and on the character and intentions of his opposite number in the Kremlin—must be stopped. They are deranged and dangerous: we have not seen anything like the discourse they deploy even in the darkest days of the Cold War.

Over the past two years Trump may have been serious about the Reset, but as we’ve seen after Helsinki last summer the Deep State/media counterpressure proved just too great. A solid rejection front now extends even into his own team (Pence, Pompeo, Bolton . . . ) and has so far inhibited him from making moves that could have appeared influenced by “collusion.” It is time to discard that burden and do the right thing.

The realist assessment is clear: the U.S. and Russia have no “existential” differences, and share many actual and potential commonalities. As I have written before (see Chronicles, May 2017),

Russophobic mania prolongs the European civil war which exploded in July 1914, continued in 1939, and has never properly ended . . . not even with the fall of the Berlin Wall. It would be in the American interest, as well as Russia’s and Europe’s, for that conflict to end, so that the existential challenge common to all—that of resurgent jihad and Europe’s demographic crisis—can be properly addressed.

This is, in fact, one of the greatest casualties of the entire Russian Collusion hoax that was perpetrated against Trump. The prospects for more peace with Russia ought to be a priority, especially because China is a much greater competitive threat and a more dangerous potential long-term adversary. We need to understand that the European Union has become much worse than Russia in some important respects.