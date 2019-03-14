New Revelations After Greensboro's Embrace of Loretta Lynch: Obstruction of Justice?

Just over a week ago, we had posted here about the recent appearance by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in the Politically Virtuous City. She had been invited to participate in the Bryan Foundation speaker series. Local liberals and the media fawned over her appearance, especially in view of the fact that she spent part of her childhood here.

This week, there have been a couple of stunning revelations.

First, a release of some congressional testimony revealed some comments made by Lisa Page. Ms Page, who used to be with the FBI, testified that the Department of Justice instructed the FBI not to recommend prosecution of Hillary Clinton. Recall the disingenuous public stance made by the Obama/ Lynch Justice Department that the FBI should make the decision whether to prosecute. Lynch used the legitimacy of this federal law enforcement agency to obfuscate her political decision not to prosecute.

Then, a second shoe dropped. Peter Strzok testified that Clinton and the DOJ collaborated to assure that the FBI could not scrutinize her private server for documents related to the Clinton Foundation.

Consider these two new revelations in aggregate. It would be very reasonable to conclude that Loretta Lynch engaged in obstruction of justice and fraudulent activity. That is quite remarkable in view of the fact that their side is attempting to nail Trump for obstruction.

Those luminaries at the Bryan Foundation-- and all those Greensboro liberals whose hearts went pitter-patter over her appearance here-- ought to take note.

Of course, they won't care one iota about her thuggery. For them, it is all about appearing enlightened and altruistic. And it is all about winning.