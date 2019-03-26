NC House GOP Shafts Taxpayers

The latest act in a longstanding drama took place today.

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell, in yeoman fashion, has been fighting for the taxpayers with his proposal to adopt a new reimbursement strategy for the State Health Plan. But special interests-- especially the state's hospital systems-- rebelled against these changes. They have bought-and-paid-for legislators on both sides of the aisle in the NC House to whom they have extended sizable campaign contributions.

Today, a House committee headed by Republican Rep. Greg Murphy-- a physician-- voted to place Folwell's plan on a long-term hold.

Interestingly, Murphy is running in the 3rd Congressional District for the seat previously held by the late Walter Jones. Murphy is a moderate/progressive Republican who tries to present himself as a conservative. He has recently voted for the massive school bond issue; and also has proposed a massive new health care entitlement program in North Carolina called Carolina Cares.

Murphy had the power to stop this bill in its tracks; but he refused to do so.

The Daily Haymaker has previously reported that shooting down Folwell's plan will easily cost the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Some conservatives refer to legislators like Murphy as "RINO's". However, that is a misnomer, because Murphy is behaving precisely in the same manner that Republican elected officials typically behave. While the bill has other hurdles to clear, it is anticipated it will pass the corrupt GOP-controlled NC House. Leadership clearly wants this bill to pass.

Let's hope the NC Senate stands firm against this chicanery.

And let's hope also that eastern North Carolina GOP primary voters repudiate Murphy in the upcoming primary. But there is no guarantee, because a few apparent conservatives running in the primary will split the conservative vote. Moreover, the GOP primary electorate can be severely lacking in various ways.