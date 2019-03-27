Local GOP U.S. District Court Judge Invalidates NC Pro-Life Law

The North Carolina General Assembly had passed a ban on abortions performed after the 20th week of pregnancy. The news yesterday was that U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen invalidated this law, ruling that it violates the pregnant mother's constitutional right to abortion after 20 weeks.

He argued that the doctor gets to decide when the unborn child is viable-- which is utterly absurd.

Of course, there is no constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution; and there never has been one. Nor should there be.

Osteen was nominated to serve on the federal bench by President George W. Bush. His father had been a well-respected, solid federal district court judge; and was a committed Christian.

I am told that the current Judge Osteen was raised Southern Baptist; but later migrated to liberal mainline Presbyterianism. This denomination, of course, is notoriously pro-abortion and pro-homosexual marriage. Some readers will recall how he punted when a challenge to North Carolina's marriage amendment came before his court a few years ago. He had the opportunity to write a rigorous, sound defense of our state's marriage amendment; but he refused to do so.

We are told we must have Republican U.S. Senators so that we can have confirm good judges. But what if the Republican-nominated judges like Osteen turn out to be worthless? What is our recourse at that point?