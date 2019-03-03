Is Loretta Lynch the Shrew that Needed to Be Tamed?

The last couple of weeks brought a couple of public events to the city of Greensboro.

The Bryan Foundation's lecture series featured Loretta Lynch last week. She emphasized all her Greensboro ties having spent her early childhood here. In fact, our "objective" News and Record pronounced lovingly in its headline that she has always "carried the lessons of Greensboro".

The prior week, North Carolina A&T staged a production of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew. This, of course, is a major classical work; and the play was somewhat of a precursor for modern works such as George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion and the major Broadway/film production, My Fair Lady.

According to the faculty at A&T and our lefty friends at Triad City Beat, it was necessary to rewrite Shakespeare's play to conform to contemporary expectations regarding gender. In fact, the faculty at A&T apparently believes it can improve upon Shakespeare, because it presumed to change the content of his play.

The mere premise that a man would assert his will to transform a woman who behaved horribly was simply too much for the local left to countenance. Of course, if the play had been presented in the other direction-- a woman influencing a man behaving badly, they would have been cheering. The double standard on the left is so obvious that it almost seems excessive to point it out.

Back to Loretta Lynch.

Nobody bothered to point out that she whitewashed Hillary Clinton's criminal negligence with her mishandling of classified information. Nobody discussed the fact that she gave Clinton a pass after she had facilitated the sale of uranium to the Russians; and when revelations came out about improper influence-peddling that resulted in large amounts of foreign monies being directed to the Clinton Foundation.

Nobody discussed the politically motivated prosecutions in which Lynch was involved. I can think of at least a couple. Nobody talked about the tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton and its potential relationship to the subsequent decision by the Lynch DOJ not to prosecute Hillary. Nobody questioned her disingenuous tactic of delegating the decision to the FBI, which is part of the DOJ.

During her appearances in Greensboro, she spoke warmly of her connections here. In fact, her father served on the Human Rights Commission. She apparently began to learn the art of racial identity politics here at a very tender young age. Given the fact that Greensboro's political culture specializes in political thuggery, we must presume she might have learned that here also.

She adopted a righteous pose during her appearance, criticizing North Carolina for moving "backwards". She openly accused the state of "voter suppression" with its redistricting; but apparently had no difficulties with the gerrymandering in which her own party has engaged. She attempted to take a humorous shot over the absentee ballot scandal in the 9th Congressional district race while simultaneously minimizing other types of voter fraud in which the left routinely engages. Indeed, there was apparently left-wing voter fraud in the 9th Congressional district race that has been conveniently disregarded.

In fact, given all of the above circumstances, it seems that North Carolina A&T could have rewritten its Shakespearean play a bit differently. They could have instead focused on the Taming of Loretta Lynch, which would have been very helpful, say, six or seven years ago.