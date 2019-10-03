County Commissioners Face Next Racial Demand

The GOP majority on the Guilford Board of County Commissioners recently handled the MWBE set of demands appropriately, even though Carolyn Coleman is calling it a "disgrace".

If Coleman and Skip Alston were truly interested in seeing black contractors get more work with the county, they ought to lobby to have women removed from the list of "disadvantaged" identity groups that qualify for these set-asides. After all, the MWBE program was created by their side; and including women placed black businesses at a major disadvantage.

But there is another racial political demand being made. Skip Alston is pushing for the Cure Violence program to be funded. The program, which was initiated in Chicago, is intended to deal with inner city violence; and therefore more appropriately should be a City of Greensboro program.

Alston used to be the most powerful man in the county. He previously called the shots on the commissioners' board, in part because of the strength of the Simkins PAC of which he is a key member. He had been accustomed to flinging around vitriol and getting his way.

One big problem with the Cure Violence proposal is that the non-profit headed by City Councilwoman Yvonne Johnson is supposed to run it. In fact, it was previously reported that Johnson sat in on a key meeting regarding this proposal which is a conflict of interest. Johnson is part of the Simkins PAC also.

The entire premise that county monies ought to be funneled through a non-profit run by an elected official affiliated with the Simkins PAC is quite problematic.

Fortunately, GOP county commissioners apparently have some concerns. According to the Rhino Times:

The Guilford County commissioners who have expressed reservations about implementing Cure Violence say their concerns have nothing to do with race, but instead have everything to do with whether or not the program is effective, whether that money could be better spent combating violence in other ways, and their concerns about liability issues for the county and potential dangers to Cure Violence staff.

Ultimately, however, the true test will be whether they have the temerity to say "no" to Skip Alston. They did this with the MWBE issue; and it was the right thing to do. Now it is time to establish a habit.