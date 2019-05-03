Area Legislators Opposing Folwell Plan Caught Red-Handed With Hospital Systems' Contributions

Readers will recall State Treasurer Dale Folwell's well-intended plan to save the taxpayers' money spent on the State Health Plan; and the fact that area legislators are sponsoring or co-sponsoring legislation to stymie that plan. Folwell also is trying to deal with the huge issue of the plan's massive unfunded liabilities that will surely come back to bite us in the future. The area legislators opposing Folwell include Donny Lambeth, Sarah Stevens, Pricey Harrison, John Faircloth and Julia Howard.

It turns out that Donald Bryson at Civitas has investigated political contributions made last year by the North Carolina Hospital Association's PAC. It turns out that both Donny Lambeth and Sarah Stevens received $5,200 from this PAC; and Julia Howard received $2,000. The hospital systems are vehemently opposed to Folwell's plan because it would cut their massively inflated reimbursements significantly.

Lambeth, Stevens and Howard are Republicans; but Democratic legislators also received contributions. It appears nonetheless that these three legislators have aligned themselves with the hospital systems against the state's taxpayers. Whether the campaign contributions had anything to do with their respective decisions to sponsor or co-sponsor this bill is another matter; but the most charitable interpretation is that they received the contributions because they would be inclined in this direction.

It seems that the taxpayers in their respective districts ought to know about it.