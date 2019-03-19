Anti-Semitism in Forsyth County?

A very interesting story at First in Freedom Daily highlights a teacher in the Forsyth County Schools system.
I don't know whether this story is true. But if, indeed, anti-Semitism has been taught in that school system, then you would think that Triad City Beat, the sleazy socialists at NC Policy Watch and the remainder of the mainstream media would be acutely interested in reporting and amplifying the story.
Let's see what happens.
Comments
