Socialists: A Turd By Any Other Name...

Some media/left folks who reside firmly within the democratic socialist coalition are beginning to get worried that their party is becoming more openly identified with socialism.

For many years, the party's advocacy of socialism had been effectively veiled. Large segments of the public had not truly understood the extent to which their major players in Washington had been seeking to advance this failed economic ideology. They did it under the guise of "compassion" or "social justice" or other labels that seek to camouflage what they were really trying to do.

Andrew Brod had an article that argues the democratic socialists in the Democratic Party are not really pushing democratic socialism. Instead, he says, they advocate "social democracy", as if it is not a form of socialism. Advocating ever-expanding, large-scale charity programs covering numerous perceived needs is not to be regarded as socialism, according to this interpretation.

Chris Edelson, an assistant professor at American University in Washington, had a similar article elsewhere. He admits, however, that social democracy IS a form of socialism-- but attempts to give it a positive spin:

(S)ocial democracy is another incarnation of socialism, one that is far less scary than the idea of murderous Soviet dictators raiding American refrigerators and driveways. Social democrats are not dictators; they seek ways to reform capitalism through the political process, to “redistribute[e] the fruits of markets and private enterprise rather than abolishing them.” In practice, that means supporting popular ideas such as “universal health care, free college education, and higher wealth and income taxes”.

Edelson and Brod, of course, understate the situation. They don't bother to mention that the democratic socialists have been attempting to socialize the entire health care sector-- approximately 15-20 percent of the national economy-- literally for decades. In addition, more than one hundred Democratic representatives in the U.S. House have signed on to "Medicare-for-all" legislation which is outright socialism.

The Green New Deal, of course, effectively socializes the energy sector and significant portions of other industries. It seems these "social democrats" like an awful lot of socialism.

The modern Democrats, of course, are authoritarians who seek to strip people of their free speech rights, their religious liberty and their gun rights. They also seek to erase and eradicate history they dislike. To suggest they are gentle, loving seekers of social justice ignores their very nature. They seek to squeeze and control major portions of the national economy in various ways. They increasingly resemble some of the most authoritarian socialists and communists we have seen over the last couple of centuries.

Wikipedia provides a clue to the very thin line between "social democracy" and democratic socialism:

Democratic socialism can be supportive of either revolutionary or reformist politics as a means to establish socialism.

That is, the democratic socialists can advocate abrupt revolution or gradualism via "reform", or some point in between. We are seeing gradualism, with attempted revolution within certain sectors. The end game changes periodically, because once one goal is achieved, new goals are set. To suggest they are merely benign social democrats satisfied with achieving certain limited objectives ignores what the trend has been.

Andrew Brod seeks to put lipstick on a pig. Chris Edelson is one notch more honest than Brod, but still makes some false distinctions. Today's social democrat is tomorrow's socialist.