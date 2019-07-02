What? The LGBT Crowd Misbehaves?

In case you had not noticed, the new cause celebre within media/left circles in North Carolina is the plight of LGBT citizens who cannot get protective court orders against domestic violence under state law.

We are told that North Carolina is the only state in the union that does not offer domestic violence protective orders for LGBT citizens.

But wait a minute. The premise that these folks might need domestic violence orders suggests that there are some really terrible people in this crowd. That is a bit confusing because those who control the media have been indoctrinating us over the last two decades that the members of this group are wonderful and praiseworthy and virtuous and humanitarian and fashionable and every other affirming adjective we can possibly conjur.

How could it be that they might threaten or commit domestic violence?

But there is more. A fascinating article by Robert Lopez provides even more perspective. Mr. Lopez is a gentleman who escaped the gay lifestyle, and who spent his early years visiting the gay baths that exist in certain liberal cities.

He describes a social hierarchy in the gay baths that he likens to racketeering. He says the pattern is abuse and cover-up.

He describes very young gay men being victimized by wealthy, older men. There was even a recent incident when two were found dead after some drug-related sex play. Two other gay men who had been married by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have been recently accused of rape.

In some cases, the older gay men target minors. One particular high-profile offender is described as targeting young, vulnerable Hispanic men.

For anyone who speaks out, they try to destroy you.

Of course, this type of information completely contradicts the picture the media/left complex has pushed on the American public normalizing homosexuality and advocating special rights. Of course, in the process, they assaulted the religious liberty of orthodox Christians.

But the truth is available for anyone who is honest enough to see it. And the recently publicized agenda item for domestic violence orders in North Carolina illustrates a portion of that truth.