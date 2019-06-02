Trump SOTU: Some Pointed Words About Socialism

Perhaps the very best part of President Trump's State of the Union address was his commentary regarding socialism. I really enjoyed his words. Here is the excerpt:

He could also have mentioned that socialism has resulted in massive bloodbaths with ruthless socialist leaders taking 100 million lives or more-- most often their own people-- in the old Soviet Union: China; Nazi Germany; Cambodia; and other areas.

On the Republican side of the aisle, there were some boisterous cheers as Trump made his remarks. They began to chant "USA! USA! USA!". I used to enjoy these displays; but now I recognize them as profoundly phony.

The Republicans in Congress do not even remotely aspire to roll back socialism. They had a great chance with Obamacare and they obdurately refused to do so. Reconsideration of the history of the last century can only lead us to conclude that they have left in place virtually every entitlement program that was ever enacted. They have added some of their own.

From a broader standpoint, they have been profoundly statist. They have passed and supported legislation that gives the federal government license to exceed its truly constitutional limits. They don't seem to hesitate to impose requirements on the private sector. They have played a complicit role in building the massive administrative state. That is a manifestation of socialism also.

The fact is that we have a mixed capitalist/socialist economy. The socialist component is much greater than some will admit.

When Trump advocates the governmental imposition of paid family leave as promoted by his daughter, that is a form of socialism. Yes, he has rolled back many regulations, and that counters the socialist zeitgeist at least to some extent. When he pushes further central interventions in the health care sector, that tends to increase socialistic control.

And yes, the democratic socialists are, of course, much more enthusiastic about socialism than the Republicans. It is a central part of their political worldview, after all.

But when the congressional Republicans chanted "USA" last night in response to Trump's remarks, it reminded me that they do absolutely nothing to oppose the socialism we already have in our country. They think it would be too risky politically; and many of them are fully supportive of the socialism we have. They merely play defense, half-heartedly; and when the democratic socialists achieve offensive victories, the Republicans refrain from reversing them.

That is a recipe for incremental socialism, which apparently continues to be our future. And that is particularly true given the continued influx of large numbers of immigrants-- legal and illegal-- who do not respect or share America's founding principles.