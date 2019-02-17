Tillis, McConnell Backstab Trump at Critical Moment for Wall Funding

Conservative Review and Breitbart both did some excellent reporting this past week exposing how bad the border funding deal was for President Trump and all Americans who want to see the border secured.

Here are some of the highlights:

It includes a de facto amnesty for those who smuggle minors into the country. It gives liberal Texas local officials a veto over wall plans. It spends a bunch of money to make illegal migrants more comfortable and give them legal help. It expands visas to bring more low-wage workers into the country to keep pay scales lower. It expands the "catch and release" approach that releases illegal migrants into the interior of the country. It reduces border detention beds, thereby making it more likely illegal migrants will be released into the interior of the country.

It was so bad that Senator Pat Leahy did a bit of a victory lap on Friday.

Mitch McConnell controlled the GOP Senate negotiators on the panel that negotiated the package over a period of the last several weeks. They were all establishment Republicans, including Richard Shelby of Alabama who had undermined Roy Moore a year ago. They had no interest in advancing Trump's position on illegal immigration.

When the bill came up for a vote on Thursday, our own Thom Tillis voted in favor. Cotton, Cruz, Hawley, Lee, Paul, Rubio, Sasse and Scott were among those who voted against it. Richard Burr was missing in action.

In the House, to their credit, both Ted Budd and Mark Walker voted against it.

Trump went from stating that he needed $25-30 billion to having to accept just over $1 billion, with major strings attached. McConnell and Paul Ryan had slow-walked his requests for border wall monies during the first two years of his presidency. McConnnell, with an assist from Tillis, then stabbed him in the back with gusto over the last couple of weeks.

Some folks have legitimate constitutional concerns about the President undertaking this project unilaterally. Article IV, Section 4 seems to give the President the authority to protect the states against invasion. And there is no question that we have been facing a prolonged invasion for many years. It has now reached a critical point the threatens the safety and security and culture and identity and indeed, the very future of our country.

The exercise of presidential emergency powers according to federal law has been applied in a loosey-goosey fashion over the years. But now the democratic socialists and establishment Republicans will suddenly attempt to discover limits on the president's power to protect the country. The Republicans want to satisfy their donors; whereas the Democrats have several motivations. The law granting emergency powers probably needs to be revisited, but I think the President still has authority to act in this case.

We cannot presume that the federal courts will handle the challenges to Trump's exercise of emergency powers objectively, or even his prerogatives under Article IV, Section 4. We must presume the courts will inappropriately enjoin his actions. I hope I am wrong about that.

This is a very sad moment for the Republican Party. They have a President who is willing to correct a longstanding wrong; and they have refused to get behind him. Thom Tillis is Exhibit A.