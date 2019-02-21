The Tea Parties at Ten Years Old: What is the Outcome?

This week marks the ten year anniversary of the emergence of the Tea Parties. Most of us remember those dark days a decade ago when the stock market was imploding and the great recession began. The political class had been exposed as causing the great financial crisis. And America was bracing itself for a hefty increased dose of socialism-- and diminished future prospects --with the new Obama presidency.

Patriotic men and women across the country banded together to do something about it. The Tea Parties formed; and numerous Tax Day Tea Parties subsequently took place in April. It was an exciting time as these groups began to organize to get conservatives elected.

The establishment GOP-- i.e., nearly all of it-- reacted negatively to the Tea Parties. It was regarded as a huge mistake. The establishment tried to lock the Tea Parties out of important offices and influence while simultaneously accepting their free labor. And with Tea Party help, the GOP ultimately gained control of Congress. Here in North Carolina, the GOP took the General Assembly and later the governor's office.

What do we have to show for it on a national basis?

The national debt has skyrocketed to unthinkable levels; and nobody is even talking about it.

Obamacare was not repealed.

We now have homosexual marriage forced upon all the states; and transgenderism has also been on the march. Religious liberty has therefore been severely threatened.

The police have been undermined nationwide. Racial agitation is worse than when Obama was first elected. A virulent brand of leftism has emerged that relies upon violence, damaging property and erasing history.

The nation's very identity is threatened with huge populations of immigrants continuing to arrive-- legal and illegal. And socialism is held up as an ideal by one of our two major parties.

In nearly all respects-- economically, socially, constitutionally-- the nation is further left than when the Tea Parties emerged.

Why has this all happened? In large part, because concomitant with the emergence of the Tea Parties was the weakening of Republican public officials. So many of them now are simply not committed to conservatism.

A huge indicator was on display when a report last week described a conference call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and some of the GOP's major donors. McCarthy claimed that the insistence on trying to repeal Obamacare was responsible for the loss of the House. McCarthy was very quick to blame specifically the party's Freedom Caucus. Of course, this was a pack of lies.

Remain mindful that the House GOP caucus had just elected this man to be their leader; and Trump was a big supporter of his. But the above interaction reveals precisely the level of commitment within GOP leadership for fiscal conservatism, constitutional conservatism and the American historic conception of liberty. In a nutshell, that commitment is ZERO.

While some individual conservatives have been elected in both houses, they do not have nearly the numbers needed to make a major impact.

Some fine conservative citizens nationwide worked very hard to try to make a difference with the Tea Parties. These organizations often represented an amalgam of constitutional conservatives, economic conservatives, traditional/cultural conservatives and libertarians, admixed with a fair number of very staunch Republicans.

But ultimately, the GOP-e is still in control. And it is wandering further and further left.