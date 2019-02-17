The Jussie Smollett Saga: Faith of the True Believers and Politicizers

I have had the opportunity to become fairly well acquainted with the Streeterville section of downtown Chicago. It lies immediately east of the Magnificent Mile, between Michigan Avenue and Lake Michigan. It is the area inland from the Navy Pier complex.

I have stayed at an Embassy Suites twice in that area; visited a really good, old-school Italian-American restaurant called Volare there several times; patronized a Whole Foods there on at least a couple of occasions; and attended a medical meeting at yet another hotel in that "neighborhood".

I was therefore a bit skeptical when I first learned about Jussie Smollett's allegations. The premise that he would have been attacked by two white guys there shouting, "This is MAGA country" seemed a bit of a stretch. Why?

First, it is not MAGA country. The city of Chicago has relatively few Trump supporters. And it is not the type of place where ardent groups of young Trump supporters would typically congregate. The area has somewhat of a typical urban/upscale mix, with lots of professional/managerial/executive types. Housing in the area will not be inexpensive.

Second, the area is relatively safe. Yes, there are homeless folks and other ruffians occasionally who will harass pedestrians, but they are not numerous, and they tend to be black more often than white.

The idea that two white folks would randomly select a black homosexual male like Smollett to harass or injure, while not impossible, seemed fairly unlikely in this area. Moreover, there simply are not large numbers of white folks looking to do that kind of thing unless there is some other motive, particularly in a place like Chicago.

But when Smollett made his allegations highly public, large portions of the media and the political left jumped right aboard. They implied that it was typical of what we can expect from Trump supporters.

Smollett, as a black homosexual, fits neatly into two distinct identity groups ardently protected by the media/left complex. His allegations fit all their preconceptions and their overall worldview. And they did not question his story even one iota. They accepted it unquestioningly.

And now that his story is falling utterly apart, and he might be going to jail, they are not saying even a word.