The Democrats' "New" Godless, Socialist Direction: How Quickly We Forget

There has been much GOP/conservative tongue wagging at the emergence of the "new" socialist contingent within the Democratic Party. Conservative media has been focusing its attention on the insufferable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is the obvious result of a complete absence of good parental role models and a failed education system.

Here in the eastern Triad, it is very easy to forget that we have had our share of similar politicians.

We used to have two United States Congressmen-- Brad Miller and Mel Watt-- who routinely had voting records to the left of Bernie Sanders. And that was way back when few people knew anything about Bernie Sanders.

Watt got a promotion to an executive branch job; and has been recently cited by the Inspector General for sexual harassment. Is anyone surprised?

These men used to be the object of considerable local political celebration; and were the toast of the regional mainstream media including the News and Record.

Another delightful example is Pricey Harrison, the career Raleigh politician who is militantly pro-abortion and anti-life. She was invited to the Rose Garden for the Obamacare signing ceremony. She has been a major mover of "green" legislation in the past which inherently represents governmental coercion. And she has recently co-sponsored legislation that seeks a laundry list of democratic socialist objectives forced upon the private sector: a 15% minimum wage, gender equity pay, requiring employers to offer paid sick leave and family leave, and allowing collective bargaining for public sector employees.

And then there is Greensboro's sweet Alma Adams who has never seen an abortion she did not like. She scores further left than Bernie Sanders on both the Conservative Review and Heritage Action scorecards. Adams no longer represents the eastern Triad; but as in the case of Pricey, it has been rumored she does not truly reside within her district.

The above discussion does not even remotely consider all our democratic socialist state legislators and local elected officials. But it is quite clear that we have had numerous elected officials who make Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders seem fairly routine.