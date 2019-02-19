Raleigh GOP Sponsors Hearing For Bullies to Gang Up on NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell

It was apparently quite a display in the North Carolina General Assembly hearing room this morning. The News and Observer depicts a hearing during which tempers flared, uncivil discourse prevailed and "scare tactics" were utilized.

North Carolina State Treasurer was set up for a confrontation with various goons who deeply resent his plan to change the State Health Plan. His objective is to save the taxpayers money and to make the plan more viable on a long-term basis. It faces major unfunded liabilities in the future if changes are not made.

Over the last four decades, the nation's hospitals and health care systems have consolidated markedly. This has reduced competition and increased prices. We see ever-increasing numbers of highly paid managers and executives within these systems. In addition, there are perpetual, palatial building projects-- both new buildings and renovations, never ceasing.

These systems are paid by the State Health Plan up to eight times what Medicare will pay. And understandably, they don't want to give it up.

The invaluable reporting at the Daily Haymaker has informed us of some important efforts directed against Folwell. He describes a dark money PAC that has been organized against him. A new, apparently related advertising campaign opposes the Folwell plan; but the details as to who is funding it are murky. A bill also had emerged to reverse his plan. The hospital lobby apparently had mobilized its forces, and wielded its influence with legislators.

Avik Roy recently had an article that describes how the hospital lobby fights against affordable health care. These are huge quasi-monopolies, often with certain tax advantages. These entities enjoy severe barriers to entry for competitors, and fight for their ever-increasing empire-building prerogatives by buying off elected officials. And that is happening in Raleigh.

Dale Folwell is trying to do the right thing. The Raleigh Republican leadership needs to give him wide latitude to bring costs down within the State Health Plan. The program the hospital systems are trying to sell-- "value based care"-- is Obamacare repackaged; and will not do much to save money compared with the huge volumes flowing through the system.

Nobody can make the claim that Folwell is fighting for any particular special interest other than state taxpayers-- and future State Health Plan members.