Jerry Salyer, Chronicles:

As for... the various public figures who made fools of themselves by rushing to condemn the (Covington Catholic High School) students, if they really want to learn something, the first thing to admit is that morally serious people think in terms of justice and charity—not “battling racism,” a pharisaical cause which has for some time now helped rationalize both unconstitutional tyranny and the most ugly viciousness. In fact, to what could the weaponized weasel-word racism refer if not to the assumption that some racial and ethnic groups deserve no consideration whatsoever, even as others are entirely above criticism? From there, it should be obvious that few expressions could be more stupidly racist than “Native American,” excluding as it does people whose ancestors have for generations poured their blood, tears, and sweat into America. Equally obvious is the fact that the most spitefully racist people alive are precisely those who cry the loudest about “white supremacy”—i.e., the preservation and fostering of European civilization in countries that Europeans founded.