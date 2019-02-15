Nullification Bill for Homosexual "Marriage" in North Carolina House

The e-mail inbox had a bit of a surprise this evening.

It turns out that Reps. Larry Pittman, Mark Brody and Keith Kidwell have introduced a bill in the North Carolina House to nullify the Obergefell decision in the state of North Carolina. That would effectively reinstate the Marriage Amendment that voters had decisively passed during 2012.

It is House Bill 65.

Nullification is a legitimate tool for individual states to utilize when the federal government oversteps its bounds. Of course, the U.S. Supreme Court stole power from the states on this particular matter. It did so in a wildly inappropriate, scandalous, egregious, amoral manner; and was determined to place the religious liberty of orthodox Christians in jeopardy in the process. Of course, Jewish Supreme Court justices provided three of the five votes that wrote this new "marriage" law into existence nationwide.

There will much indignation that such a bill was introduced in North Carolina. But remember that several democratic socialist states have deliberately legalized marijuana in spite of federal law to the contrary. They engaged in their own nullification of federal law with little protest. Of course, the socialists are capable of turning on a dime, so this ought not be surprising.

But let's remember what happened when former Attorney General Jeff Sessions wanted to challenge these states that legalized marijuana. Cory Gardner, the U.S. Senator from Colorado, began holding up President Trump's judicial nominees over the issue. Gardner, an establishment Republican, wanted to protect the fledgling marijuana industry in his home state. This particular GOP-e functionary stood up for nullification when it suited him and presumably his donors. Now, of course, former Republican House Speaker John Boehner is also providing leadership for some lobbying efforts on behalf of the marijuana industry.

Never mind the ethical implications of these two men supporting this industry, and the potential effects legalization will have. Never mind there is still a federal law in effect. It is quite clear that the GOP establishment will support nullification when it pays.

Reps. Pittman, Brody and Kidwell in Raleigh did an admirable thing this week when they made a statement that we ought to nullify homosexual "marriage" in our state directed in a lawless fashion by the federal government. They deserve the most robust kudos. But I suspect the legislation won't see the light of day. The problem? Well, the Republicans are extremely risk-averse on the critical social issues. And perhaps more importantly, there is no financial pay-off to be gained, unlike the marijuana examples cited above.