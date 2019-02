State Treasurer Dale Folwell is in charge of the State Health Plan that covers state employees, teachers and other governmental employees. He has been making huge waves in Raleigh with his move to cut reimbursements to the state's large health care systems under this plan. Some of them are currently receiving reimbursements for some services up to eight times the Medicare fee schedule.

Folwell is trying to save the taxpayers' money, and to deal with the huge issue of future unfunded liabilities. He is doing the right thing.

The Establishment in Raleigh is aligning against Folwell; and the Daily Haymaker provides the details. A PAC has been funded to run a PR campaign against Folwell's plan. There is discussion about grooming an establishment GOP primary opponent against Folwell when he runs for re-election. And now, a number of legislators have proposed a bill that would place his plan on hold until after he runs for re-election during 2020. The thinking is apparently that they can knock him out in a primary and stop the plan completely.

It turns out that several legislators from our region have co-sponsored this legislation. They include John Faircloth, Sarah Stevens, Julia Howard, Donny Lambeth and Pricey Harrison. Howard is a primary sponsor; and Lambeth is a former hospital administrator. More co-sponsors are being added. These legislators are running a defense formation for the hospital systems that donate campaign monies so that these entities can continue to gobble up ever-increasing portions of the health care marketplace; keep prices high for payers and consumers; pay their executives and managers quite handsomely; and fund perpetual building projects.

Faircloth, Stevens, Lambeth and Howard are Republicans. They are taking this action in direct opposition to a Republican statewide elected official.

Last week, Folwell had given testimony to a joint House-Senate Health Committee to discuss his plan. He did a very good job, and you can watch it here.

If you are a conservative and are represented by one of the above Republican legislators, I suggest calling them and telling them what you think of their actions-- which are absolutely indefensible.