Local Manufacturer Fined by DOJ For Preferentially Hiring American Citizens

The Triad Business News had an item today that seems terribly wrong.

Honda Aircraft in Greensboro has been fined by the Trump DOJ because the manufacturer "discriminated" against job applicants based on their immigration status. Honda Aircraft apparently hired American citizens preferentially over those here on work visas; and that was an unpardonable error under the law.

Apparently, foreign citizens who are authorized to work in the US are protected from "discrimination" by the Immigration and Nationality Act. I expect this encompasses very large numbers of foreign citizens who are here on various types of work visas.

Readers might recall that our own business-first GOP Senator Thom Tillis is enthralled with the idea of increasing the numbers of folks coming to America on work visas. Then the law protects these folks from "discrimination"; and employers cannot preferentially hire American citizens over them. Of course, this holds down the earnings of American citizens and limits their opportunities. And despite a growing economy, we still have large numbers of Americans in the working class and lower middle class who cannot support a family, meet their living expenses and save for the future.

Employers cannot just adopt the attitude of magnanimously hiring non-citizens holding visas. Instead, employers must fear being cited for discrimination if they do not.

It seems that the more we learn the details of our country's immigration policies, the more we understand the system has been rigged against American citizens. And some of us know why things have developed in this direction.