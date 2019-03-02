Guilford County Schools Facilities Study Does GOP County Commissioners, Taxpayers a Disservice

GOP County Commissioner Hank Henning was very concerned that protracted delays in the release of the Guilford County Schools facilities study produced by a hired consultant were an indication that insiders were somehow tainting the process. And it appears that the final product amply justifies his concerns.

The report was released a couple of days ago; and the big news was that the consultant was recommending approximately $1.5 billion in new bond spending.

Remain mindful that Guilford County taxpayers have only recently recovered from the billion dollar bond issue passed about a decade ago. The school board exercised poor stewardship over those monies; and taxpayers got little "bang for the buck". Republican county commissioners have been climbing out of that hole ever since they gained a majority on the board eight years ago.

One of the most interesting facts about the study is that the consultants admit the county currently has excessive capacity in its school system. However, they advocate closing many schools and building many new schools. Why? They say that the school building locations do not match well where the population of students reside; many of the facilities are in poor condition; and many of the facilities are not "educationally suitable"-- i.e., the buildings do not have the bells and whistles school administrators want.

We must remember that the county commissioners were primarily concerned about two issues when they requested the study. First, they were interested in learning what upgrades would be needed to make the schools safe from active shooter situations, and what these upgrades would cost; and second, they wanted to fix the most glaring shortcomings with regard to school buildings' critical systems-- HVAC, roofing, plumbing, structural integrity, etc. There have been many complaints over these issues over the years, but the school system refuses to maintain the facilities appropriately.

Why? There is an institutional desire for more grandiose buildings with all the bells and whistles. And there is a political desire to pay off those interests-- TREBIC and Melderec -related-- that benefit from real estate transactions and school construction.

What are the critical defects in the report? I reviewed it; and here are the most obvious problems:

Despite the delayed release, they do not incorporate changed circumstances associated with tornado-related damage to three schools. The consultants barely mention the changes needed to make facilities more safe and secure. They certainly do not break out this information in detail for each school. I counted approximately 49 school system administrators and employees the consultants acknowledged in the report. It is quite obvious the consultants interviewed many within the system to learn and transmit their wish lists. The report does not identify specifically the defects in critical systems at each school-- again, HVAC, roofing, plumbing, structural integrity, etc. There is an overt bias toward new construction in the report. For instance, the consultants recommend new construction if renovations would cost more than 60 percent of new construction; or if the school earns an aggregate score less than 50 percent that incorporates a measure of bells and whistles. But the consultants do not identify what renovations are needed at each school to fix critical systems. They do not provide the raw data. The commissioners therefore have no basis for determining the precise nature of the problems at each school; and what is needed to fix the biggest problems. They have no basis for prioritizing needed work to be performed. Moreover, the consultants give almost as much weight to "educational suitability"-- i.e., bells and whistles-- as they do to problems with the physical condition of the facility. The consultants accept uncritically the school system's stated preference for what class size should be at each grade level. Moreover, the consultants imply the class size goals they incorporated to plan facility needs are smaller than the class sizes that currently prevail. That biases the report toward more construction. The consultants make no effort to identify more economical methods of building new schools. They also are biased toward using a bond issue to pay for the school construction and renovation instead of "pay-as-you-go" or other more innovative methods. The bias is toward borrowing, paying lots of interest expense, and spending. They "generously" suggest the work can be done in four phases; but then proceed to assert that two-thirds of the work--- approximately $962 million-- needs to be done with the very first swipe.

I don't think this report is what the county commissioners wanted, or what they were requesting. I don't think it answers the questions they wanted answered.

The county commissioners therefore ought to reject the study, hire their own consultant, and demand a "do-over" according to their own priorities.