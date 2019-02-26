Alan Perdue vs. Jon Hardister: How to Do It, vs. How NOT to Do It

A couple of interesting items came to light during the last 24 hours.

First, the Guilford County Board of County Commissioners held a retreat during which a contract for new county construction was being discussed. Skip Alston threw his characteristic hissy fit over a lack of black contractors despite the participation of the county MWBE in the process. Alston had been demanding that the entire contract be revisited.

Into this minefield stepped Commissioner Alan Perdue. The Rhino Times reports:

... Perdue... made a motion that the county to enter into the contract with New Atlantic. That was the exact opposite of what an angry Alston was seeking.

“This process has been on the table for quite a long time and we have the lowest responsive and responsible bid,” Perdue said. “I think, by statute, we have an obligation – we’ve got an obligation to all the taxpayers, not just a certain segment to try and keep one goal.”

Perdue’s motion passed on the sole support of the board’s five white Republicans – a fact that Alston pointed out loudly.

Wow. A commissioner acted with courage and conviction, and demanded the board do the right thing in spite of all the noise. And the other Republicans on the board joined him.

This scene is to be contrasted with the bill filed by Rep. Jon Hardister in the North Carolina House to revert back to non-partisan elections for Guilford County school board members. Hardister is joined in this effort by moderate GOP House member John Faircloth, who also represents part of the county in Raleigh. Check out the pablum they circulated:

“While partisan politics is a natural element of our society, we don’t need partisan labels on our school board races. Members of the school board should focus on improving education outcomes for children and preparing them for the future.”

“While partisan politics is a reality in our society, it shouldn’t be part of the conversation related to public education.”

I was among those who advocated partisan elections for the county school board. Even though the GOP has had as many as four seats at one time, it did not make one iota of difference for various reasons.

But the position Hardister and Faircloth take that partisan elections are unnecessary is a surrender to the premise that progressives must forever control the county school system; and that a more conservative/traditional approach to managing the county school system and educating students should not be advocated. It is a statement that we ought to surrender the county school system indefinitely to the neopagans and the socialists and the barbarians; and that conservative/traditional parents must steer clear of the public schools.

If Hardister truly feels this way-- that the county school's governance ought to be relinquished to a progressive uniparty-- then perhaps we ought to make this change in the North Carolina House also. After all, if we are going to merely have milquetoast GOP moderates acting like Democrats controlling the House, what difference does it make which party has the majority? Perhaps we ought to have a uniparty there also.

But unwittingly, Commissioner Perdue provided a roadmap for how conservative elected officials ought to behave. Fight for your base of supporters. Do the right thing. Don't cave to the race-baiters and the media/left complex. Stand on principle. Hardister, Faircloth and the GOP school board members ought to take notes.