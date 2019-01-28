State Pays Hospital Systems Up To EIGHT Times the Medicare Fee Schedule

Health care organizations, physicians and other health care providers bill and get paid using codes that designate specific services delivered to patients. For each code, the Medicare program specifies an amount that the federal government will pay for that specific service. The Medicare fee schedule is regarded as a benchmark against which other contractual arrangements are compared.

North Carolina has a State Health Plan that insures state employees; many teachers; state university and community college employees; and some local government employees. This insurance arrangement has been the subject of recent controversy because of a plan advanced to change the manner in which it pays the health care industry.

I occasionally hear some things through the grapevine. And I recently heard that the state's hospital systems are receiving absolutely amazing reimbursements from the state's taxpayers for those covered under the State Health Plan. Apparently, payments are sometimes as high as eight times the Medicare fee schedule. Stated another way, that is an 800% increase over the Medicare fee schedule.

Those numbers are absolutely stratospheric.

Hospital systems have justifiable reasons to be paid above the Medicare fee schedule; but the question should be how much. It turns out that much of the largesse these systems receive tends to be directed toward large numbers of highly paid managers and administrators; constantly ongoing building programs; and the purchase of ever-increasing control of the health care marketplace.

It appears there is a problem that needs to be addressed.