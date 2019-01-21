Ron DeSantis Wows Them in Florida

Ron DeSantis is a former member of the Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a Tea Party-style conservative. And somehow, he was permitted by the GOP establishment to win the nomination for governor in the state of Florida. He was just recently inaugurated.

And it has been quite a show.

He proclaimed in his inaugural address that he would fight judicial activism. He said, "The Constitution, not the judiciary, is supreme." When have we heard Republican politicians use such frank, unequivocal language in the course of their duties?

He proceeded to relieve Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes of her duties in Broward County.

And he also relieved Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel-- the failed Parkland law enforcement chief-- of his duties also.

He appointed two judicial conservatives to the state Supreme Court to replace judicial activists.

The Miami Herald proceeded to call his first couple of weeks in office "shock and awe". The paper noted the sharp contrast with the previous GOP establishment governor, Rick Scott.

It is unusual that a Tea Party-style conservative has served as such a high-ranking executive branch officer. (One exception might be Matt Bevin in Kentucky).

In any case, it is good to see a Republican elected official openly and fiercely advocate adhering to the Constitution. And the grass roots in the state party seems to be rallying behind him. Imagine that.

It will be interesting to see how long the GOP-e allows this to continue.