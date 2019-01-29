Raleigh Republicans Scheming to Expand the Welfare State?

A number of progressive Republicans in the North Carolina House are getting ready to push Medicaid expansion legislation. These include Dr. Greg Murphy; Donny Lambeth, a former hospital administator from Forsyth County; Josh Dobson, a health committee co-chairman; and Donna White, a nurse.

The Republican Party is not functionally opposed to socialism. Forget whatever its platform might say. The party is, after all, the sum total of the work output of its public officials and elected leaders. If they push for or blithely accept incremental expansions of the welfare state, then the party itself inescapably favors socialism. That is why the two-party duopoly represents a progressive consensus.

We saw this during the most recent legislative session when Pre-K education was expanded within the state even though the GOP controlled both houses of the legislature with veto-proof majorities.

The North Carolina House GOP caucus is overall a progressive swamp with relatively few exceptions. That means it might be up to Phil Berger in the North Carolina Senate to prevent the emergence of Medicaid expansion. Fortunately, he was quoted in a recent article, and seemed to be agnostic on the question:

“I’ve said all along I have a hard time reconciling the idea of Medicaid expansion with the fiscal realities of adopting a budget,” Berger said. “I have yet to see a proposal that does not create the kinds of problems with North Carolina’s budget that actually crowds out other spending.”

Legislators made promises to the electorate and have a responsibility to increase spending on education and infrastructure, he said. Berger is wary of proposals that look sound initially but create deficits a few years down the road.

“If I see a proposal that solves those out-year fiscal issues, I certainly am willing to look at it,” he said. “I think our members are willing to look at it. We will see how that debate goes as we go through the session.”

I wish his language was more unequivocally opposed to the concept. But this excerpt gives us some reason to hope, at least, that the legislation will not pass both houses.

It would be nice to see GOP legislators and executive branch officers uniformly oppose the welfare state. But that has not seemed to be happening for many decades.