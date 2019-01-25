NC Supreme Court to Have 6-1 Democratic Socialist Majority

The news today was extremely unfortunate.

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin, according to Carolina Journal, has accepted a position as dean of Pat Robertson's law school in Virginia Beach. Governor Cooper gets to appoint his replacement.

This means that the North Carolina Supreme Court will now have a 6-1 democratic socialist majority.

Just a few years ago, the Republicans controlled the NC Supreme Court. Now, it is becoming a rout for the other side. (Of course, in many respects, the two major parties are on the same side, but that is beside the point.)

This means that any legislation written by the Raleigh Republicans-- past or future-- is at risk of being re-written or otherwise interpreted away, to an even greater extent than has already occurred.

And you talk about a Friday afternoon news dump!

Have a nice weekend.