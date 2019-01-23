MLK, Jr. Holiday: An Historic Error

One of the things that happened over the last forty years or so was the de-emphasis of Washington's Birthday, which became transformed to "President's Day"; and the emergence of the holiday honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

In fact, in the popular media and within various civic circles, MLK has been elevated to the status of a secular saint.

Washington was a man of prodigious character who made enormous contributions to the formation of a new nation; and to guiding it in the right path during its early stages. He has been correctly described as the "indispensable man" in the early history of the republic. He was a highly principled leader who people were led to follow in large part because of the manner in which he conducted himself. It is difficult to name even one of his successors who even remotely approached his character and leadership.

It was undoubtedly a political agenda that led to the observance of his national holiday becoming diminished; and King's effectively supplanting it.

I saw a very interesting, well-researched article about King today on the web. Many of us had already known about his serial adulteries and his dalliances with communism. I did not know, however, that his very name was a contrivance; that he was a serial plagiarist; and that he was essentially wound up and programmed by a Jewish communist named Stanley Levison. The article recounts the trail of violence that seemed to follow him around.

The implications are that many people all around us are holding up as a paragon a man who was quite immoral; and who does not even remotely deserve all the accolades heaped upon him, and all the memorials in his honor. He was a man of very low character.

Ronald Reagan signed a bill passed during 1983 designating this particular holiday. At that time, Republicans controlled the Senate.

I know it is quite incorrect politically to point out the truth about this man. But the change in emphasis is fairly fascinating to behold. It is interesting how these things happen.