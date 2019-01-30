Laura Leslie Asks Republican to Contrast Female Genital Mutilation with Circumcision

Today, it was reported that Republicans in the North Carolina Senate had introduced legislation to make female genital mutilation illegal in the state of North Carolina. The practice would be categorized as a criminal act-- a felony.

Female genital mutilation is a cultural practice that entails cutting or removal of external female genitalia. It is a cultural practice; but is required in certain branches of Islam. In fact, it can be part of Sharia law; and is, in fact, a barbaric practice.

The immigration of large numbers of Muslims to the United States raises certain issues, because some of them will practice female genital mutilation. Ordinarily, we would expect Americans to be protected from this kind of practice. The legislation proposed by Senate Republicans is therefore extremely appropriate.

Laura Leslie at WRAL reported on this story today. Ms. Leslie years ago used to report for North Carolina's NPR stations; and is a certifiable member of the media/left complex.

What did Ms. Leslie try to do in her story? She asked the bill's sponsor to explain how female genital mutilation is differentiated from male circumcision:

Some supporters of FGM have compared it to male circumcision. Asked about that, Krawiec said they're not similar at all.

It is, of course, patently ridiculous for Leslie to raise this issue. Circumcision has known medical benefits; whereas female genital mutilation has none.

Circumcision has a longstanding basis in Jewish culture. In fact, it dates back to biblical times. Should it be regarded as anti-Semitic to compare a traditional hygienic Jewish practice like circumcision with a barbaric practice that has no medical benefit?

The unstated premise of Leslie's question, of course, is that it is inappropriate to judge foreign cultures by the standards of our own majoritarian culture. That is nonsense because female genital mutilation is an invasive physical assault-- a battery, if you will-- that is not committed in self-defense. Does this mean we must exculpate other criminal assaults?

Aaron Wolf recently addressed this tendency among liberal elites to reflexively pardon certain outrages while reserving their contempt for Christianity:

It is quite unfashionable these days to think, let alone say, that any culture could be judged inferior, for such a judgment requires a standard by which it can be made. Of course, this innocence of judgment is both hypocritical and duplicitous: Today, Christian cultures and societies, past and present, are routinely subjected to the judgment and condemnation of the liberal elites of the West, who owe their immense cultural wealth and civilization to the dominant influence of centuries of Christianity.