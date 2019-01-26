Is Bill Roper the Right Man to Lead the UNC System?

An article yesterday hinted at the possibility that the UNC Board of Governors and the system's interim president, Bill Roper, are courting each other, and sizing each other up to determine if Roper will receive a long-term appointment to lead the system.

Check out the following:

During a post-meeting press conference, Roper wouldn’t comment on whether he is open to taking the position full time.

“Some members of the board have had told me they think I’m doing a pretty good job and we’ll just see how that goes.”

Roper is not a minor figure. Years ago, he led the Health Care Financing Administration, the federal agency that used to run Medicare and Medicaid. These are huge programs. In addition, he also led the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Most recently, he was CEO of the UNC Healthcare system.

We have to presume that he is a competent administrator. But the question is whether he is determined to meet the challenges raised by all the flaming cultural Marxism-- and all the institutionalized political and cultural biases-- within the UNC system. And one excerpt from the above article suggests he is not up to these challenges. Here was his statement about the Silent Sam controversy:

“Although I was not supportive of the way the monument was taken down in August, my personal position is [that] we should not be putting the monument back on McCorkle Place.”

Roper, who now must name an interim chancellor to the job in Chapel Hill, says he is up to the job.

“This is not my first rodeo,” he said.

Great leaders must chart strategic direction, and deal with “external factors that can affect it.”

The role of interim president also requires “Management 101,” he said.

“It is to empower and give resources to the people doing the real work and then get out of the way and let them do their job.”

“I’ve been privileged to lead many large public institutions,” he said. “And when leaders have flexibility — the kind that private sector CEOs take for granted — they excel. With this Board’s blessing, I’m asking our elected officials to empower this System to rise to that level. I hope they will trust this Board and its President to be held accountable, but do so with the flexibility to lead effectively.”

The above statements raises the question as to whether Roper would merely turn out to be Margaret Spellings II. Is he going to be yet another weak, ineffectual Republican, prone to surrender on the deepest cultural questions?

His leadership of UNC Healthcare is a major issue. Remain mindful that this is a huge hospital system that has gobbled up numerous hospitals and physician practices around the state. And the UNC healthcare system is owned by the state of North Carolina.

Of course, this arrangement completely inverts the proper relationship that should exist between citizens and the state. Citizens should not be dependent upon the state for the delivery of their medical care; and the state ought not be delivering it. Moreover, the state ought not be placing itself in competition with private entities statewide that are delivering healthcare.

But Roper thought this entire framework was quite acceptable; and in fact, he aggressively grew the system even though it was the wrong thing to do. That means he is a statist.

Another good article by Jay Schalin at the Martin Center reveals what is at stake for the UNC system, and what it needs:

Much of the country is catching onto the seriousness of the cultural transformation being conducted on college campuses. Whatever one’s feelings about Silent Sam the statue as a symbol of racial division, there is the deeper question of Silent Sam the cultural metaphor. His demolition represented not just the physical act of pulling down a particular artwork, but the symbolic act of tearing down the rule of law and due process, tearing down respect for our own history and culture, and tearing down our spiritual contract with both past and future generations. Silent Sam, like him or not, now represents a free, orderly, stable society; the mob represents, not justice, but chaos or tyranny.

It’s time to get UNC leadership that shows respect for all the people, not just for the angry, noisy ones who want to tear everything down... Campus controversies will be unavoidable in the near future; it’s time to select leadership who can handle them on a higher plane than yielding to the mob.

As the UNC Board of Governors and Bill Roper romance each other in anticipation of a possible future appointment, the board needs to seriously question whether this man is going to be willing to wage the battles that need to be fought. The above statements he has made, and his professional background, seem to suggest otherwise.