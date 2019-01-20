Guilford Commissioners Wave White Flag Again on MWBE

Around budget time last year, Republican county commissioners in Guilford County succumbed to demands they fund an additional position for the county's MWBE program. This set-aside program is intended to benefit minorities and women with regard to the county's contracting.

This past week, a commissioners' meeting erupted when Skip Alston demanded that a certain contract be revisited because no black firms had been hired. Alston, of course, is a longstanding race-baiter whose presence has dragged Guilford County politics into the mud over a period of nearly three decades. He is part of the democratic socialist party; and identity politics is his specialty.

But Alston had made a very good point:

Branson pointed out that the agreement had New Atlantic using 25 percent MWBE firms – a full quarter of the project.

Alston responded that that was almost all white women and he added, “Which might be women fronting for their husbands.”

And Alston is probably correct, at least to some extent. It is well known that many businesses are operated by husbands but owned by wives to get more access to certain contracts.

Alston unintentionally was illustrating the absurdity of these programs. Women no longer are disadvantaged compared with men in the United States. In fact, it is quite arguable that they are, in fact, advantaged over men because of various factors. Women should not be the intended beneficiaries of these programs.

But neither should minorities. We are long past the point that should be necessary. It was the responsibility of the black contractors to look out for this request for proposal affirmatively, and to respond with the low bid in order to get the contract. In fact, white contractors are not being treated equally under the law when black contractors are given special treatment.

But the Republican county commissioners relented. They agreed to re-open the contract.

In Washington, the democratic socialists don't surrender when Trump demands a wall. But in Guilford County, the Republicans relent when highly public demands are placed upon them.

Perhaps they are thinking strategically. Perhaps they are trying to avoid inflaming the county's black population against them, and preserve their narrow majority. Perhaps they are trying to keep Kay Cashion on their side. Perhaps they are trying to avoid a typical media/left hit job against them.

But at some point, it would be nice for Republican elected officials to deliver unequivocal victories for their base that extend beyond tax policy.