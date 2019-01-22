Covington Catholic HS Reaction Mandates New Approach

If I were the parents of the high school kids from Covington Catholic in Kentucky, I would have been extremely pleased that they wanted to travel to D.C. to participate in the March for Life.

After all, many other kids their age are having all kinds of problems-- getting pregnant, or impregnating others; taking illegal drugs; getting in trouble with the law; or otherwise getting fooled by all the corrupt, prevailing worldviews to which they are exposed.

But instead, these kids from Kentucky were participating in a righteous cause with ostensibly good intentions. They were reasonably good kids.

But then they encountered the vicious, violent left and their accomplices in the media. Even some within "conservative" media-- and within their own church-- betrayed them before all the facts came out.

I feel very badly for these kids. They were trying to do the right thing; and they were treated very poorly.

It used to be that kids were considered to be "off limits" with these gutter level, hyper-partisan attacks. But no more. Kids are now regarded as fair game.

It was fairly alarming to see the degree of hatred that was directed toward them because they are white. This is apparently an acceptable stance among the vicious, violent left to express antagonism toward white people; castigate them because of their race; call for them to be harmed; and threaten them.

If this is our future, we had best brace ourselves. With the demographic changes coming in the United States, white citizens-- and especially authentic Christians-- must be prepared to be treated very, very poorly in the future. In fact, it has already been happening, as the March for Life episode demonstrates.

It is also already happening in South Africa where land is systematically being taken away from white farmers.

To prevent a very sad future for our kids and grandkids, we need to start reproducing; and we also must dramatically reduce the high levels of immigration our country has been experiencing-- illegal and legal. High levels of immigration from non-European nations has been a huge mistake on balance.

The country is now splintered horribly, and lacks any semblance of cultural unity. That was probably the design. Those who know the history of the changes in immigration we have experienced over the last 50 years, and what drove those changes, understand why that happened. But the contraceptive ethic also has harmed us, and assured that our demographics would change. The same nefarious forces were behind all of these changes.

The Covington Catholic High School incident provides some foreshadowing as to what our future will be if we don't fix these situations.