Cooper Has Some 'Splaining to Do

Somewhat of a bombshell was dropped over the last several days about our democratic socialist North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper.

It seems that, in the course of negotiating the terms of the permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Cooper's people extorted from Duke Energy a commitment to purchase solar energy. Ant this solar energy was to be bought from solar companies that had purchased political access with campaign contributions; or that were otherwise favored politically. Civitas has some of the details.

This is potentially a very big deal.

Our liberal mainline Presbyterian governor apparently believes it is ethical to engage in these types of negotiations. Be mindful that Cooper's character issues have been fairly evident for years. But squeezing a certain heavily regulated electric utility to purchase power it might not otherwise want in order to win a highly coveted permit seems pretty blatant.

It is now up to the Republicans in the General Assembly to take action. They have had reason previously to go after folks like Cooper and Josh Stein; but the GOP tends to be extremely risk averse. They lack confidence in their ability to withstand a media onslaught-- and to communicate effectively their rationale-- in the event they did the right thing.

This is one of the reasons that the socialists are able to get away with murder, whereas Republicans are habitually hung out to dry.

The matter of Cooper using extortionary techniques in connection with a permit process ought to be a test case to see if things could perhaps be handled differently.