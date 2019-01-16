Carol Folt's Unethical, Dishonorable Maneuver Illustrates a Problem to Be Solved

When I read about UNC-CH Chancellor Carol Folt's actions earlier this week, it was shocking on the surface. But at another level, it was not terribly shocking at all, because it fits a pattern that has been established within academia for a long time.

That she took it upon herself to remove the pedestal of the Silent Sam monument almost in covert fashion, in open defiance of the Republican UNC Board of Governors, was a dastardly act. It was an unethical, dishonorable woman at work. The fact that state law protected the monument was apparently of no consequence. Flouting the rule of law, after all, leads to portrayals of heroism on the left.

But the incident brought to mind a recent column by Jay Schalin that was published in Carolina Journal. He was discussing the appointment of the next UNC system president. He described "academia's most serious problem", continuously observed in the UNC system:

The problem is intellectual, not operational or economic...

One issue that is burning, at California brushfire levels, is that higher education has been captured by intellectual movements that will prove disastrous for our future society. It is the proverbial giant elephant in the room that nobody wishes to acknowledge while focusing on lesser problems.

These movements come with a variety of names. One is postmodernism, which is, at its core, nihilistic....

Another is multiculturalism... Multiculturalism is divisive by definition, and the current form promoted on campus is toxically so, unfairly blaming the majority for all injustices that have ever been. It can lead us nowhere good...

There are many more such “isms” that are part of today’s dominant academic philosophy: socialism, deconstructionism, post-colonialism, globalism, and more. They are political, on the left ..., and inhospitable to competing ideas. One telling piece of evidence of the uniformity imposed by these ideologies is at the flagship UNC-Chapel Hill, where there are “23 registered Democrats for every Republican in the departments that address political and social issues,” and 16 departments have no Republicans at all.

And while not all college students become radicalized despite intense exposure to these ideas, there are indications that the effects of these intellectual trends are not benign...

The political side of this intellectual imbalance reveals another reason why it’s time to break the mold for UNC system presidents...

North Carolina has voted Republican in recent years, and many of its party members (and supportive independents) are political conservatives rather than centrists. The UNC system has often trampled on their beliefs and values, yet they, too, support it with taxes. Are they to be forever ignored, deemed unworthy of having a voice in the university system’s governance? When do they get their say?

The time may never be better to give this important constituency their due. The UNC Board of Governors is the most conservative it has ever been. If balance is to be restored—and it is imperative that it is—it is likely to happen now. Just adding another centrist to run the system does not address its extreme imbalances...

This doesn’t mean the board can select just anybody on the political right. It will have to be somebody with not only a strong intellectual background but great fortitude to deal with the firestorm that is likely to hit upon his or her appointment...

Nobody expects the next UNC system president to be a full-fledged culture warrior eager to leap into the ideological fray. But he or she should at least acknowledge that a major problem exists beyond the needs to cut costs or boost graduation rates. There is an intellectual battle that needs to be fought, no matter how much it upsets entrenched interests and the permanently aggrieved. A one-sided university system does not serve the state well.

For the task at hand, a strong leader and reformer is required, not an establishment efficiency expert.

The Board of Governors granted Ms. Folt and Ms. Spellings ample slack, and Ms. Folt especially abused it. This was a massive failure of leadership on the part of the Board of Governors.

Mr. Schalin's column demonstrates amply that there is a problem to be fixed. Cultural Marxism has run rampant within the UNC system; and has emboldened the vicious, violent left to break the law and make extortionary demands. And of course, they are getting away with it for the most part. Remember also that we have an Antifa professor on the state payroll in Chapel Hill.

The Board of Governors is giving every indication it is about to cave on the Silent Sam monument. A couple of its members have been quoted in the press over the last couple of days indicating that "safety" was the paramount concern at UNC Chapel Hill.

The Board has yet to demonstrate that it is capable of leading. But on Silent Sam and the upcoming appointments to replace Spellings and ultimately Folt, it is critically important that the Board gets it right. The status quo is unacceptable.