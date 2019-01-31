All the Outrage Over the New York/ Virginia Abortion Bills

Over the last week, we have witnessed a virtual avalanche of negative commentary and reporting from conservative media, pundits and Republican politicians regarding the abortion bills in New York and Virginia, respectively.

There should be no doubt whatsoever that these measures were tantamount to infanticide. Inasmuch as every human life has inherent worth and dignity, and is created in God's image, we should be be aflame with righteous anger over what the democratic socialists are doing.

But unfortunately, none of this is new.

Abortion jurisprudence, written by the activist judiciary, makes abortion legal through all three trimesters of pregnancy, until childbirth, if there is a theoretical risk to the physical or mental health of the mother. Some of the states have been attempting to chip away at this judicially imposed status quo; but that is otherwise the state of the law as written by the federal courts.

Moreover, the democratic socialist party has been militantly pro-abortion for a period of nearly four decades. In fact, it is so stridently pro-abortion that it doesn't even hesitate to engage in slanderous character assassination against judicial candidates who are deemed likely to be pro-life. But if the socialists are willing to kill babies, hey, what's a little character assassination?

Cuomo is an outright thug; and Northam is an ethically confused southern man. But these archetypes have been quite common in democratic socialist circles for many years also.

There has been much criticism of the New York Catholic cardinal who refuses to excommunicate Cuomo. And he absolutely should. But Catholic bishops in heavily blue states and cities doubtless must be wary of antagonizing the socialists in charge because governmental authorities can exact revenge in various ways. The New York archdiocese subsists in a city with a heavily Jewish power structure.

In any case, the news this past week was that New York and Virginia were attempting to give us more of the same. And it remains a tragedy.