Three U.S. Senate Seats Still Undecided: Does it Matter?

Several days after the election, fully three U.S. Senate races are too close to call. There are some very shady circumstances in a couple of these:

In Florida, the notorious, progressive/socialist Broward County is up to shenanigans once again. This is a recurring theme. Rick Scott is the establishment Republican who appeared to have won the Senate race on Tuesday night. Ron DeSantis is a conservative who also appeared to have prevailed in the gubernatorial race. Both of these apparent victories might potentially be affected. The socialists in Broward County had apparently not counted all of their votes as of yesterday; and keep on finding more votes. They claimed not even to know how many votes they had in their possession. In Arizona, Martha McSally is trailing the socialist candidate. McSally was the establishment GOP choice to replace John McCain, and had attempted to hitch her wagon to Trump. Similar to Florida, this race has been sullied by late vote counts. In Mississippi, the establishment GOP designee to replace Thad Cochran is a female with a hyphenated surname-- Cindy Hyde-Smith. This lady was a Democrat until 2010 when she changed parties. There will be a run-off in a few weeks; and Chris McDaniel, the conservative in the race, did not make the cut.

The implications are that the Republicans in the Senate could have as many as three fewer seats than it appeared on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With regard to Florida and Arizona, recall that I had said a couple of days ago that the democratic socialists are generally much better at these situations than the Republicans. They use the legal system artfully; and are absolutely shameless with regard to attempts to steal elections. (The establishment Republicans, of course, tend to do this against conservatives within their own party. Remember Romney vs. Santorum in Iowa, 2012.)

The big question, however, is whether it truly matters if the GOP loses these seats in the Senate.

Let's consider the fact that the Republicans controlled for the last two years both Congress and the presidency-- and yet were utterly unwilling and unable to pass significant legislation aside from the underwhelming tax cut legislation. They refused to enact Trump's agenda; and also refused to pass legislation of interest to limited government/constitutional conservatives and social conservatives.

They did virtually nothing.

They achieved virtually nothing. And now they have lost control of the House.

Additional senate seats for the GOP would help Trump confirm conservative/constitutional judges, to the extent he wants to do so. But our expectations otherwise need to be realistic, because the congressional GOP achieves virtually nothing. They don't even try, in part because the senate caucus is oriented center-left. This is, after all, what the big GOP donors demand and fund.

Look at our own senators from North Carolina to understand the depth of the problem. Burr and Tillis currently enjoy Conservative Review scores of 40 percent and 38 percent, respectively. And this is supposed to be a red state.