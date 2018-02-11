The Media Not the Primary Enemy of the People

Chilton Williamson, Chronicles:

From the days of the yellow press down to the era of the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the major news networks, the media have shown little interest in reflecting public opinion, whether at the local, regional, national, or international level. Instead, motivated by economic and political considerations, they have sought to shape it to a national and international standard that reflects the consensus of modern liberal democratic-industrial capitalism—that is, of the owners and operators of liberal-democratic capitalism. To this end they have deployed the resources of technology, corporatism, high finance, and what used to be called “high” politics—the politics of the ruling establishments—and they have done it very well. So well, indeed, that until quite recently the majority of their “consumers”—the “masses”—did not realize what was happening. Now, owing to the arrogant hubris of the Establishment and the Establishment media, and to the Internet, they see the situation all too clearly for the Establishment’s comfort and the security of its future.

Journalism, here, everywhere, and always, has never been “objective,” nor has its audience really wished it to be—nor, finally, is “objectivity” actually possible. Journalists have always written from rooted pre-assumptions, exaggerated the facts, and lied on behalf of their interests, point of view, and political affiliations, and they always will. What has happened between the relatively recent past and the present is that the media have become intellectually and politically monolithic, from the big-city newspaper taken by millions each day to the small-town broadsheet, the latter typically owned and edited and written by small-town people aping the opinions of their more prestigious and influential colleagues in New York, Washington, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles—or else republishing the AP wire and syndicated liberal columnists. Virtually all of them take for granted that there is no politically, intellectually, or morally acceptable alternative to their liberal opinions and convictions...

(J)ournalism, which until the 1920’s or so had been viewed by cultivated people as a grubby trade practiced by unlettered ignoramuses and hacks, has over the last few decades become accepted as an honorable profession for the college and university graduates who today make up the new aristocracy that includes not just writers but also media showmen and celebrities. This aristocracy, which includes academics and is assumed to represent highbrow culture, brooks no dissent, especially when it comes from what it regards as “below”—uneducated persons who persist in clinging to “wrong” thought and “wrong” opinions.

The enemy of the people is not “the media” as such, but the almost monolithic cultural and political Establishment that owns or directs nearly all of its most powerful and influential organs, which from ideological zeal have made advocacy journalism, formally one of several branches of the journalistic trade, the dominant one. Donald Trump is correct in recognizing in the media the enemy of the American people in their great majority. But they are the secondary enemy, not the primary one; that is postmodern liberalism itself. “Journalists serve society best,” Professor Daly avers, when they are “independent—of political parties, of sponsors, of advertisers, even (sometimes) of [their] audience.” ... He should have added to his list Marxist (liberal) ideology, and the ideologists who personify it.