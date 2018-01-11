Pre-Existing Conditions and the Historical Pattern

This election season, Washington Republicans are straining themselves to demonstrate that they do not support repealing the Obamacare mandate that insurance companies must cover folks with preexisting conditions at the same rate as those without preexisting conditions. The Republicans are effectively announcing to the entire country that they support the Obamacare framework of charging everyone exorbitant premiums in order to cover a smaller group at a lesser rate.

Even Trump is taking this position. He announces it openly at many of his rallies that he wants to protect preexisting conditions.

These people are not stupid. They know very well that the entire economic framework of insurance is blasted away with such a provision. But they obviously believe there is political benefit to taking this position. They run away, scared to death, from asserting that mandating coverage of preexisting conditions at the federal level with community rating is TERRIBLE policy.

Never mind that the Constitution does not even remotely authorize the federal government dictating health insurance premiums.

This month's Imprimis features a very good article by John Steele Gordon that discusses the history of medical insurance. I suggest taking a peek in order to learn how this entire mess evolved.

In addition, Jeremy Snavely at AAPS has written a masterful article recently. He recounts the entire sordid history of federal intervention in the health care marketplace. If you scan this article, you will see that many of the measures were passed when Republicans controlled the presidency or Congress or both. He describes, by my initial count, approximately 73 separate legislative or executive actions that meddle unconstitutionally in this sector of the economy. These measures took place over a period of 75 years, ever since 1942. Included among the offenders, of course, is the current Republican Congress. Mr. Snavely's article can be read in this PDF. Check it out.