North Carolina Wins the Amazon Chase

The news that Amazon chose northern Virginia and Queens, New York for its new headquarters is a huge victory for North Carolina. Having this company in the Triangle or Charlotte would have been a pox upon our house.

Civitas discusses the matter of incentives we will not have to pay. That is certainly a major issue. But the problem with Amazon goes far beyond incentives.

The company's best jobs would go to foreign workers permitted by our federal government to come into our country to work. Most of these workers will typically be from a small part of India, or from communist China. North Carolina citizens would often get left out in the cold with regard to the better jobs offered by Amazon.

In addition, a new headquarters, with its huge number of employees, would cause a palpable political and cultural shift in North Carolina. It would not be bringing conservatism or Christian values to North Carolina. And Jeff Bezos has unfortunately become a malign actor on the political scene. We don't need our politicians to be bowing before him.

The regional liberal elites might salivate at the prospect of having employers such as this. But they tend to overlook the reports that workers at Amazon's distribution centers reportedly have had to urinate into a container at their work stations because they are expected not to use the rest room. The mythology of the kind, humane progressive employer is a sight to behold.

It was never in the cards that North Carolina was going to be seriously considered for the headquarters. Let's be thankful, because we were the real winners.